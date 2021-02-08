U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jason Stephenson and Sgt. Blake Schneeberger, both assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, work on their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System on August 2, 2021 in Jordan. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

