U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Tesmer, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, and Spc. Cole Rennolds, assigned to Bravo Btry, TF Iron Valor, listen as Sgt. Brandon King, assigned to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, talks during Redleg Tempest II on August 2, 2021 in Jordan. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 04:12
|Photo ID:
|6994246
|VIRIN:
|210802-A-CZ403-1002
|Resolution:
|4065x3203
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Redleg Tempest II [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
