U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Tesmer, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, and Spc. Cole Rennolds, assigned to Bravo Btry, TF Iron Valor, listen as Sgt. Brandon King, assigned to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, talks during Redleg Tempest II on August 2, 2021 in Jordan. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

