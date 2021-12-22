PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 22, 2021) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Cassandra Garcia, from Tuscon, Ariz., fires an M16 rifle during a small arms familiarization course on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Her tattoo is a quote from the Bible reading “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2021 Date Posted: 12.26.2021 03:21 Photo ID: 6993871 VIRIN: 211222-N-YA628-1366 Resolution: 4048x2891 Size: 917.28 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M16 Familiarization [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.