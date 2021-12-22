Machine Gun Familiarization

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 22, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Darron Perry, from Lisle, N.Y., fires a .50 cal. Machine gun during a crew-serve weapon familiarization on the fantail of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

