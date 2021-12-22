Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M16 Familiarization [Image 4 of 6]

    M16 Familiarization

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 22, 2021) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Oot instructs Fire Controlman 2nd Class Guanqiao Hong on firing an M16 rifle during a small arms familiarization course on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.26.2021 03:21
    Photo ID: 6993869
    VIRIN: 211222-N-YA628-1247
    Resolution: 5755x4111
    Size: 922.18 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M16 Familiarization [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Readiness
    Weapon
    Destroyer
    Indo-Pacific

