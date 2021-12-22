PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 22, 2021) Sailors fire M16 rifles during a small arms familiarization course on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2021 03:21
|Photo ID:
|6993868
|VIRIN:
|211222-N-YA628-1222
|Resolution:
|2126x2976
|Size:
|854.18 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, M16 Familiarization [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
