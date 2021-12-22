M16 Familiarization

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 22, 2021) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Oot instructs Retail Specialist 3rd Class Cassandra Garcia on firing an M16 rifle during a small arms familiarization course on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

Date Taken: 12.22.2021