    Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines

    Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines

    LACEY, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen 

    I Corps

    Lt. Col. (Ret.) Brian Scott, now a resident of Lacey, Washington, and former military intelligence officer, stands beside stockings hung by the fire in his home, Dec. 23, 2021. Scott was the first recipient of the deployment Christmas stocking and continues to carry on its legacy planning and shipping the U.S. Army retro pattern stocking to Soldiers away from friends and family over the holidays. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Kyle Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Philippines

    Soldier
    deployed
    Christmas
    care package
    US Army

