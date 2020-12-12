Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines [Image 5 of 6]

    Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines

    SINAI, EGYPT

    12.12.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen 

    I Corps

    Maj. Tim Babra, currently assigned to 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, displays the deployment Christmas stocking December 2020, Sinai, Egypt. Babra, received the stocking from Lt. Col. (Ret.) Brian Scott, the organizer of the deployment stocking, while he was assigned to Multinational Force and Observers Sinai. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 12:45
    Photo ID: 6993485
    VIRIN: 211223-A-AS262-1002
    Resolution: 5601x4000
    Size: 11.28 MB
    Location: SINAI, EG
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Kyle Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines
    Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines
    Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines
    Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines
    Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines
    Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Philippines

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    deployed
    Christmas
    care package
    US Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT