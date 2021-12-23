Genny Beaman, a Department of Defense civilian employee, holds up the deployment Christmas stocking, December 2020, Bagram, Afghanistan. The history of the Christmas stocking spans back to 2003, spending 12 Christmases overseas, including the past seven Christmases. (Department of Defense courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 12:45
|Photo ID:
|6993481
|VIRIN:
|211223-A-AS262-1003
|Resolution:
|720x960
|Size:
|121.57 KB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Kyle Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Philippines
LEAVE A COMMENT