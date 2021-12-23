Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Brian Scott, now a resident of Lacey, Washington, and former military intelligence officer, stands alongside an Afghan National command sergeant major in 2009. Scott was the first and third recipient of the deployment Christmas stocking and continued the legacy and tradition ensuring the delivery of the stocking for 10 other Christmases overseas. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Philippines
