Story of the Christmas stocking, how it reached a Gryphon Soldier in the Phillippines

1st Lt. Liam Palladino, poses with his unit behind the deployment Christmas stocking in Afghanistan, December 2018. The deployment stocking is sent to the recipients filled with holiday candy and insulated with deployment mainstays, such as wet wipes, beef jerky, hygiene items and other gifts that weren’t available on base. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

