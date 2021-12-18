Security Forces rapidly deploy to Mayfield, Ky.

2nd Lt. David Farc, operations officer for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Security Forces Squadron, was one of 17 defenders who deployed from Louisville, Ky., to Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 12, 2021, following a Category 5 tornado that leveled much of the town. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 13:39
|Photo ID:
|6992369
|VIRIN:
|211218-Z-XJ735-1152
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|MAYFIELD, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
