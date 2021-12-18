Security Forces rapidly deploy to Mayfield, Ky.

Master Sgt. J Shultz, first sergeant for the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Security Forces Squadron, conducts a presence patrol in Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 18, 2021. Shultz also serves as one of the city’s civilian police officers, a post he’s held for 11 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

