Security Forces rapidly deploy to Mayfield, Ky.

During the morning shift change, members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Security Forces Squadron and 123rd Contingency Response Group celebrate the birthday of Tech. Sgt. Miah Helms in Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 18, 2021. The units rapidly mobilized 17 Airmen from Louisville, Ky., to augment the Mayfield Police Department following a Category 5 tornado that leveled much of the town. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

