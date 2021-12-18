Security Forces rapidly deploy to Mayfield, Ky.

Airman 1st Class Jayden Guthrie of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Security Forces Squadron directs traffic in Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 18, 2021. Guthrie and 16 other security forces Airmen mobilized from Louisville, Ky., to augment the Mayfield Police Department following a Category 5 tornado that leveled much of the town. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

Date Posted: 12.23.2021
Location: MAYFIELD, KY, US