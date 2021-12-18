Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces rapidly deploy to Mayfield, Ky. [Image 3 of 7]

    Security Forces rapidly deploy to Mayfield, Ky.

    MAYFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tristan Willis, a defender with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Security Forces Squadron, monitors the Mayfield Police Department radio feed during a presence patrol in Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 18, 2021. Willis and 16 other security forces Airmen mobilized from Louisville, Ky., to augment the Mayfield Police Department following a Category 5 tornado that leveled much of the town. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 13:39
    Photo ID: 6992365
    VIRIN: 211218-Z-XJ735-1100
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: MAYFIELD, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces rapidly deploy to Mayfield, Ky. [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Clayton Wear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift Wing

