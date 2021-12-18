Security Forces rapidly deploy to Mayfield, Ky.

Senior Airman Tristan Willis, a defender with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Security Forces Squadron, monitors the Mayfield Police Department radio feed during a presence patrol in Mayfield, Ky., Dec. 18, 2021. Willis and 16 other security forces Airmen mobilized from Louisville, Ky., to augment the Mayfield Police Department following a Category 5 tornado that leveled much of the town. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

