Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Ayoola Olugbenro, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, mentally prepares himself for battle during Pugil Sticks III on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 21, 2021. Pugil sticks training is conducted three times throughout recruit training. It is a chance for recruits to execute techniques they have learned from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. Olugbenro was recruited out of Seattle, Wash. with Recruiting Station Port Angeles. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.22.2021 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US