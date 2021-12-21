Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course [Image 7 of 10]

    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Ayoola Olugbenro, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, mentally prepares himself for battle during Pugil Sticks III on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 21, 2021. Pugil sticks training is conducted three times throughout recruit training. It is a chance for recruits to execute techniques they have learned from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. Olugbenro was recruited out of Seattle, Wash. with Recruiting Station Port Angeles. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 21:39
    Photo ID: 6990972
    VIRIN: 211221-M-MI059-1010
    Resolution: 7912x6330
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course
    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course
    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course
    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course
    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course
    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course
    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course
    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course
    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course
    Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    Bayonet Assault Course
    MCRD SD
    Pugil Sticks III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT