Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Juan Castillo, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, crawls under barbed wire during a bayonet assault course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 21, 2021. The bayonet assault course is a chance for recruits to execute techniques they have learned from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. Castillo was recruited out of Houston, Texas with Recruiting Station Houston. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

Date Taken: 12.21.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US