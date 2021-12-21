Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Andrew Salmon, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, posts security during a bayonet assault course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 21, 2021. The bayonet assault course is a chance for recruits to execute techniques they have learned from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. Salmon was recruited out of Portland, Ore. with Recruiting Station Oregon City. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

