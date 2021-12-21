U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Jose Hilario-Leon, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, is motivated by his drill instructors during a bayonet assault course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 21, 2021. The bayonet assault course is a chance for recruits to execute techniques they have learned from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. Hilario-Leon was recruited out of Denver, Colo. with Recruiting Station Colorado Springs. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 21:39
|Photo ID:
|6990969
|VIRIN:
|211221-M-MI059-1006
|Resolution:
|7607x6086
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT