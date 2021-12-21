Charlie Company Pugil Sticks III and Bayonet Assault Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, battle during Pugil Sticks III on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 21, 2021. Pugil sticks training is conducted three times throughout recruit training. It is a chance for recruits to execute techniques they have learned from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

