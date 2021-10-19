Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 22-01: 25 ID and RTA cross training [Image 29 of 29]

    JPMRC 22-01: 25 ID and RTA cross training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Wyatt Moore 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers and Thai Royal Army Forces coordinate and travel together during a night time training exercise, at Area X-Ray on Schofield Barracks, HI, Oct 19, 2021. Joint Pacific Multinational Rotation Center 22-01 creates opportunities for enhanced communication and cooperation between the 25th Infantry Division and our Pacific allies. (Royal Thai Army photos by 2nd Lt. Narawit Chitbanchong)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 23:17
    Photo ID: 6900793
    VIRIN: 211019-A-AJ619-1029
    Resolution: 1567x1045
    Size: 39.77 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, JPMRC 22-01: 25 ID and RTA cross training [Image 29 of 29], by PV2 Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    Tropic Lightning
    3rd IBCT

