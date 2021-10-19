JPMRC 22-01: 25 ID and RTA cross training

U.S. Soldiers and Thai Royal Army Forces coordinate and travel together during a night time training exercise, at Area X-Ray on Schofield Barracks, HI, Oct 19, 2021. Joint Pacific Multinational Rotation Center 22-01 creates opportunities for enhanced communication and cooperation between the 25th Infantry Division and our Pacific allies. (Royal Thai Army photos by 2nd Lt. Narawit Chitbanchong)
