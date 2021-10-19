JPMRC 22-01: 25 ID and RTA cross training

U.S. Army Soldiers and Thai Royal Army Forces gather around for further instruction during a joint training rehearsal, at Area X-Ray on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct 19, 2021. Joint Pacific Multinational Rotation Center 22-01 provides the 25th Infantry Division the opportunity to integrate and train alongside our partners and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific Region. (Royal Thai Army photos by 2nd Lt. Narawit Chitbanchong)
