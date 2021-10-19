Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 22-01: 25 ID and RTA cross training [Image 21 of 29]

    JPMRC 22-01: 25 ID and RTA cross training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Thai Royal Army Forces gather around for further instruction during a joint training rehearsal, at Area X-Ray on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct 19, 2021. Joint Pacific Multinational Rotation Center 22-01 provides the 25th Infantry Division the opportunity to integrate and train alongside our partners and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific Region. (Royal Thai Army photos by 2nd Lt. Narawit Chitbanchong)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 23:17
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, US 
    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    Tropic Lightning
    3rd IBCT

