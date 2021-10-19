Royal Thai Army forces are transported to Area X-Ray for a joint training rehearsal on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct 19, 2021. Joint Pacific Multinational Rotation Center 22-01 allows the 25th Infantry Division to work alongside its allies in the Indo-Pacific Region. (Royal Thai Army photos by 2nd Lt. Narawit Chitbanchong)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 23:17
|Photo ID:
|6900785
|VIRIN:
|211019-A-AJ619-1025
|Resolution:
|1567x1045
|Size:
|84.17 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JPMRC 22-01: 25 ID and RTA cross training [Image 29 of 29], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT