    JPMRC 22-01: 25 ID and RTA cross training [Image 28 of 29]

    JPMRC 22-01: 25 ID and RTA cross training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Royal Thai Army forces are transported to Area X-Ray for a joint training rehearsal on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct 19, 2021. Joint Pacific Multinational Rotation Center 22-01 allows the 25th Infantry Division to work alongside its allies in the Indo-Pacific Region. (Royal Thai Army photos by 2nd Lt. Narawit Chitbanchong)

    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 23:17
    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    Tropic Lightning
    3rd IBCT

