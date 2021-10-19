JPMRC 22-01: 25 ID and RTA cross training

Royal Thai Army forces are transported to Area X-Ray for a joint training rehearsal on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct 19, 2021. Joint Pacific Multinational Rotation Center 22-01 allows the 25th Infantry Division to work alongside its allies in the Indo-Pacific Region. (Royal Thai Army photos by 2nd Lt. Narawit Chitbanchong)

