    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    211015-N-EJ843-1097 GROTON, Conn. (Oct. 15, 2021) Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) is assisted in mooring at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. Nautilus will undergo a $36 million preservation at the base. The anticipated 6-8 month long project will include dry-docking the submarine at the base and extensive work to repair and paint the hull and superstructure; replace topside decking; inspect internal and external tanks and voids; and upgrade lighting and electrical distribution. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6900035
    VIRIN: 211015-N-EJ843-1097
    Resolution: 1666x1109
    Size: 564.05 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Museum
    Groton
    Nautilus
    Submarine
    SUBASE

