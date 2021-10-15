211015-N-EJ843-1097 GROTON, Conn. (Oct. 15, 2021) Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) is assisted in mooring at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. Nautilus will undergo a $36 million preservation at the base. The anticipated 6-8 month long project will include dry-docking the submarine at the base and extensive work to repair and paint the hull and superstructure; replace topside decking; inspect internal and external tanks and voids; and upgrade lighting and electrical distribution. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)
Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus
