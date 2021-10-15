Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus [Image 2 of 4]

    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    211015-N-EJ843-1011 GROTON, Conn. (Oct. 15, 2021) Senior Navy leaders, state and local officials, and veterans and friends of the world’s first nuclear powered submarine, celebrate the commencement of a long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) during a ceremony at the Submarine Force Museum. Following the ceremony, Nautilus began a six to eight months maintenance project, to include a dry-docking, that will preserve the submarine as a centerpiece of the museum for the next 30 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6900033
    VIRIN: 211015-N-EJ843-1011
    Resolution: 1733x1153
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus
    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus
    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus
    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Museum
    Groton
    Nautilus
    Submarine
    SUBASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT