Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus

211015-N-EJ843-1011 GROTON, Conn. (Oct. 15, 2021) Senior Navy leaders, state and local officials, and veterans and friends of the world’s first nuclear powered submarine, celebrate the commencement of a long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) during a ceremony at the Submarine Force Museum. Following the ceremony, Nautilus began a six to eight months maintenance project, to include a dry-docking, that will preserve the submarine as a centerpiece of the museum for the next 30 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

