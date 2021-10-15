211015-N-EJ843-1086 GROTON, Conn. (Oct. 15, 2021) Crew members of Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) stand topside as the world’s first nuclear-powered ship “gets underway” for the first time since 2002. Tugs moved the museum ship moved to nearby Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London where it will undergo an extensive preservation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 15:07 Photo ID: 6900034 VIRIN: 211015-N-EJ843-1086 Resolution: 1733x1153 Size: 1.35 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.