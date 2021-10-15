Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus [Image 3 of 4]

    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    211015-N-EJ843-1086 GROTON, Conn. (Oct. 15, 2021) Crew members of Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) stand topside as the world’s first nuclear-powered ship “gets underway” for the first time since 2002. Tugs moved the museum ship moved to nearby Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London where it will undergo an extensive preservation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6900034
    VIRIN: 211015-N-EJ843-1086
    Resolution: 1733x1153
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus
    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus
    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus
    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Museum
    Groton
    Nautilus
    Submarine
    SUBASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT