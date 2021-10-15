211015-N-EJ843-1007 GROTON, Conn. (Oct. 15, 2021) Personnel from Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London and the Submarine Force Museum prepare the Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) for departure from its fixed museum moorings. Tugs moved the museum ship to the base to begin its first dry-dock maintenance period since 2002. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

Date Taken: 10.15.2021 Location: GROTON, CT, US Navy celebrates commencement of long-anticipated preservation of Historic Ship Nautilus