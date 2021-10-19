Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th FS accepts four more F-35s [Image 5 of 7]

    355th FS accepts four more F-35s

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron (FS) taxis on the runway on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 19, 2021. Also known as the ‘Fighting Falcons’, the 355th FS is one of Eielson’s two combat-coded F-35A squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 15:12
    Photo ID: 6900020
    VIRIN: 211019-F-XX992-1224
    Resolution: 5906x3930
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th FS accepts four more F-35s [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35 Lightning II

    Alaska
    Eielson Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II
    355th Fighter Squadron

