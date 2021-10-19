An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron (FS) lands on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 19, 2021. Also known as the ‘Fighting Falcons’, the 355th FS is one of Eielson’s two combat-coded F-35A squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 15:12 Photo ID: 6900017 VIRIN: 211019-F-XX992-1123 Resolution: 4863x3236 Size: 1.24 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th FS accepts four more F-35s [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.