355th FS accepts four more F-35s

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron (FS) lands on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 19, 2021. Also known as the ‘Fighting Falcons’, the 355th FS is one of Eielson’s two combat-coded F-35A squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 15:12
|Photo ID:
|6900017
|VIRIN:
|211019-F-XX992-1123
|Resolution:
|4863x3236
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
