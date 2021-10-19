355th FS accepts four more F-35s

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron taxis on the runway at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 19, 2021. The 354th Fighter Wing stood up two combat-coded F-35A squadrons, the 355th and the 356th Fighter Squadrons, and is slated to have a total of 54 F-35As by the end of 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
