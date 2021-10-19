Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron taxis on the runway at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 19, 2021. The 354th Fighter Wing stood up two combat-coded F-35A squadrons, the 355th and the 356th Fighter Squadrons, and is slated to have a total of 54 F-35As by the end of 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 15:12
    Photo ID: 6900018
    VIRIN: 211019-F-XX992-1216
    Resolution: 4852x3228
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th FS accepts four more F-35s [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35 Lightning II

    Alaska
    Eielson Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II
    355th Fighter Squadron

