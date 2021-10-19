Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th FS accepts four more F-35s [Image 7 of 7]

    355th FS accepts four more F-35s

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron gives a ‘thumbs up’ on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 19, 2021. With the continued arrival of the F-35As at Eielson, Alaska is on track to become the most concentrated state for combat-coded, fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

