An F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron gives a ‘thumbs up’ on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 19, 2021. With the continued arrival of the F-35As at Eielson, Alaska is on track to become the most concentrated state for combat-coded, fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 15:12
|Photo ID:
|6900022
|VIRIN:
|211019-F-XX992-1269
|Resolution:
|3656x2432
|Size:
|975.29 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th FS accepts four more F-35s [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT