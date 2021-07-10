Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration [Image 13 of 13]

    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 18th Civil Engineering Squadron remove the roof from a simulated accident vehicle during a Fire Prevention Week demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2021. Various hydraulic tools such as cutters, spreaders, and rams are used by emergency rescue personnel to assist in the extrication of victims from vehicle accidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 20:15
    Photo ID: 6889152
    VIRIN: 211007-F-PW483-0507
    Resolution: 6418x4279
    Size: 17.46 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration
    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration
    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration
    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration
    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration
    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration
    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration
    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration
    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration
    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration
    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration
    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration
    18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Fire Prevention Week
    Air Force
    18th CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT