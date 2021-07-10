Senior Airman Colton Valdez, 18th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, right, supports the head of a simulated victim, Aoi Kuniyoshi, 18th CES firefighter, during a Fire Prevention Week demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2021. Firefighters are trained to properly secure victims to prevent further strain or injury during extrication from an automobile accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 20:15
|Photo ID:
|6889148
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-PW483-0497
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|34.66 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT