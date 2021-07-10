U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 18th Civil Engineering Squadron pack up fire hoses following a Fire Prevention Week demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2021. This year’s FPW campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” aimed to educate the community about the different sounds their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make, and knowing how to respond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.14.2021 20:15 Photo ID: 6889150 VIRIN: 211007-F-PW483-0510 Resolution: 7767x5178 Size: 18.78 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.