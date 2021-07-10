U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 18th Civil Engineering Squadron secure the victim of a simulated car accident during a Fire Prevention Week demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2021. The event demonstrated the 18th CES’s ability to quickly respond to distress calls and the various capabilities they use to handle emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 20:14
|Photo ID:
|6889146
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-PW483-0317
|Resolution:
|7962x5308
|Size:
|28.75 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT