U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Morrison, 18th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, descends from a fire truck during a Fire Prevention Week demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2021. Since 1922, FPW has been observed annually during the week of Oct. 9 in remembrance of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.14.2021 20:15 Photo ID: 6889149 VIRIN: 211007-F-PW483-0506 Resolution: 5491x4393 Size: 14.1 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.