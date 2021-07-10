U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Morrison, 18th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, descends from a fire truck during a Fire Prevention Week demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2021. Since 1922, FPW has been observed annually during the week of Oct. 9 in remembrance of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 20:15
|Photo ID:
|6889149
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-PW483-0506
|Resolution:
|5491x4393
|Size:
|14.1 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 18th CES Fire Prevention Week demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
