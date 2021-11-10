Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Working together [Image 4 of 5]

    Working together

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    10.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Valeria A. Carmona, an ammunition specialist assigned to the Los Angeles, Calif., based 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, ground guides a forklift operator, Oct. 11, 2021, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. Carmona and her unit are deployed to the Middle East in support of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 03:01
    Photo ID: 6885470
    VIRIN: 211011-A-RV385-169
    Resolution: 5330x3553
    Size: 10.03 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working together [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Working together
    Working together
    Working together
    Working together
    Working together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ammunition specialist
    motor transport operator
    Patriot missile

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT