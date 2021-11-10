Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Working together [Image 3 of 5]

    Working together

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    10.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Army Reserve Spc. Jason B. Finn, a motor transport operator assigned to the Salisbury, N.C., based 846th Transportation Company, prepares to pull a ratchet strap across a container of Patriot missiles on an M915 flatbed trailer, Oct. 11, 2021, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The Soldier, based at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, is deployed to the Middle East in support of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 03:01
    Photo ID: 6885469
    VIRIN: 211011-A-RV385-211
    Resolution: 5101x3400
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working together [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Working together
    Working together
    Working together
    Working together
    Working together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ammunition specialist
    motor transport operator
    Patriot missile

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT