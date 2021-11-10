Army Reserve Spc. Jason B. Finn, a motor transport operator assigned to the Salisbury, N.C., based 846th Transportation Company, prepares to pull a ratchet strap across a container of Patriot missiles on an M915 flatbed trailer, Oct. 11, 2021, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The Soldier, based at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, is deployed to the Middle East in support of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2021 Date Posted: 10.14.2021 03:01 Photo ID: 6885469 VIRIN: 211011-A-RV385-211 Resolution: 5101x3400 Size: 7.61 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working together [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.