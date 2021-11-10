Working together

Spc. Rocky Lee ground guides forklift operator Spc. Jesus Perez in placing a container of Patriot missiles onto an M915 flatbed trailer, Oct. 11, 2021, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The ammunition specialists, assigned to the Los Angeles, Calif., based 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, are deployed to the Middle East in support of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

