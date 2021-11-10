Spc. Rocky Lee ground guides forklift operator Spc. Jesus Perez in placing a container of Patriot missiles onto an M915 flatbed trailer, Oct. 11, 2021, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The ammunition specialists, assigned to the Los Angeles, Calif., based 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, are deployed to the Middle East in support of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 03:01
|Photo ID:
|6885477
|VIRIN:
|211011-A-RV385-092
|Resolution:
|5338x3559
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Working together [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
