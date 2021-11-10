Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Working together

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    10.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Army Reserve Spc. Lily I. Sotelo, an ammunition specialist assigned to the Los Angeles, Calif., based 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, ensures the paperwork is in order for a Patriot missile pickup mission, Oct. 11, 2021, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. Sotelo and her unit are deployed to the Middle East in support of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

    ammunition specialist
    motor transport operator
    Patriot missiles

