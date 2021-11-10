Working together

Army Reserve Spc. Lily I. Sotelo, an ammunition specialist assigned to the Los Angeles, Calif., based 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, ensures the paperwork is in order for a Patriot missile pickup mission, Oct. 11, 2021, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. Sotelo and her unit are deployed to the Middle East in support of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

