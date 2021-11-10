Working together

Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the Salisbury, N.C., based 846th Transportation Company, prepare to secure a container of Patriot missiles onto an M915 flatbed trailer, Oct. 11, 2021, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The Soldiers, based at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, are deployed to the Middle East in support of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Theater Sustainment Command.

