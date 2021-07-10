Ramstein administers antigen tests, influenza vaccine to evacuees

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Dudash, 86th Medical Support Squadron pharmacist, administers the influenza vaccine to an evacuee from Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 7, 2021. Approximately 1,200 antigen tests and 1,400 influenza vaccines were administered to evacuees before flights to the United States resumed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

