Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron and 86th Medical Support Squadron update evacuees’ vaccine records at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 7, 2021. Evacuees receive a printed copy of their record that contains information pertaining to the vaccines they received while at Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 06:59
|Photo ID:
|6881573
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-GK375-1082
|Resolution:
|4414x3161
|Size:
|924.75 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein administers antigen tests, influenza vaccine to evacuees [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
