    Ramstein administers antigen tests, influenza vaccine to evacuees [Image 3 of 6]

    Ramstein administers antigen tests, influenza vaccine to evacuees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron and 86th Medical Support Squadron update evacuees’ vaccine records at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 7, 2021. Evacuees receive a printed copy of their record that contains information pertaining to the vaccines they received while at Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 06:59
    Photo ID: 6881573
    VIRIN: 211007-F-GK375-1082
    Resolution: 4414x3161
    Size: 924.75 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein administers antigen tests, influenza vaccine to evacuees [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

