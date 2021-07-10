Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron and 86th Medical Support Squadron update evacuees’ vaccine records at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 7, 2021. Evacuees receive a printed copy of their record that contains information pertaining to the vaccines they received while at Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 06:59 Photo ID: 6881573 VIRIN: 211007-F-GK375-1082 Resolution: 4414x3161 Size: 924.75 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein administers antigen tests, influenza vaccine to evacuees [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.