U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Snyder, 37th Airlift Squadron independent duty medical technician, administers the influenza vaccine to an evacuee from Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 7, 2021. Evacuees received the vaccine and a COVID-19 antigen test prior to flights to the United States resuming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 06:59 Photo ID: 6881571 VIRIN: 211007-F-GK375-1076 Resolution: 2996x2918 Size: 573.29 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein administers antigen tests, influenza vaccine to evacuees [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.