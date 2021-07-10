Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein administers antigen tests, influenza vaccine to evacuees [Image 1 of 6]

    Ramstein administers antigen tests, influenza vaccine to evacuees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Snyder, 37th Airlift Squadron independent duty medical technician, administers the influenza vaccine to an evacuee from Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 7, 2021. Evacuees received the vaccine and a COVID-19 antigen test prior to flights to the United States resuming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 06:59
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Ramstein administers antigen tests, influenza vaccine to evacuees [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

