Ramstein administers antigen tests, influenza vaccine to evacuees

An evacuee from Afghanistan takes a COVID-19 antigen test at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 7, 2021. One hundred percent of evacuees tested were negative for COVID-19. Approximately 1,200 antigen tests and 1,400 influenza vaccines were administered to evacuees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

Date Taken: 10.07.2021