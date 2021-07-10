U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sierra Singleton, left, and Airman 1st Class Gabriella Figg, right, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technicians, administer COVID-19 antigen tests to evacuees from Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 7, 2021. Approximately 1,200 antigen tests and 1,400 influenza vaccines were administered to evacuees before flights to the United States resumed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 06:59 Photo ID: 6881572 VIRIN: 211007-F-GK375-1030 Resolution: 4732x3056 Size: 912.01 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein administers antigen tests, influenza vaccine to evacuees [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.